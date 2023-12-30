F1 News Today: Verstappen DEMANDS Red Bull rectify issue with midfield teams 'not far behind'

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 30 December 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen and Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache have made it clear that the team needs to improve on low-speed corners and kerbs, particularly at street circuits.

Sauber chief insists team are 'not far behind' F1 frontrunners

Sauber technical director James Key has said that an ‘immensely tight grid’ has given him optimism for the team’s prospects in 2024.

Brundle highlights major hurdle in Hamilton vs Russell Mercedes rivalry

Martin Brundle has questioned whether George Russell has the 'head to cope with' a championship fight alongside Mercedes team-mate and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

F1 chief Wolff reveals Mercedes 'recovery' strategy

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted that the team are not going to just 'give up' until Formula 1's new engine regulations are introduced in 2026.

F1 pundit explains why it’s ‘difficult to judge’ Albon’s 2023 success

F1 pundit Tom McCluskey has said that it is difficult to judge Alex Albon’s 2023 success as he is yet to prove himself against an established team-mate.

