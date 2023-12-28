Huge Perez announcement made as McLaren driver APOLOGISES over offensive tweet - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 28 December 2023 23:57

Sergio Perez looks to have solid plans in place for the future following an exciting driver line-up announcement.

McLaren driver apologises after liking offensive Stroll tweet

A young McLaren driver has delivered a public apology after liking a Tweet that negatively targeted Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Hamilton admits faking illness to shirk F1 duties for Mercedes

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted faking an illness in the past to get out of testing duties during his time at Mercedes.

Norris reveals major McLaren F1 flaw ahead of 2024 season

Lando Norris has admitted that he was never quite sure how his McLaren would behave on a race weekend, something that he believes has helped him evolve as a Formula 1 driver.

F1 pundits slam team principal over lack of reaction to poor form

David Croft and Ted Kravitz, speaking on Sky Sports' year-end podcast, attribute Haas' lacklustre performance in 2023 to the leadership of Guenther Steiner.

