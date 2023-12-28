Sky F1 pundit exposes potential Andretti entry issue

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 28 December 2023 16:57 - Updated: 17:06

Martin Brundle says there is no guarantee that Andretti's entry into Formula 1 will bring about renewed competition and that there name alone won't get them onto the grid.

Despite Andretti's commendable efforts, which include a partnership with Cadillac and securing FIA approval in October, Brundle highlighted the formidable task of persuading Liberty Media and the existing teams to secure a spot on the grid.

Brundle expressed reservations about Andretti's F1 proposal, emphasising that a prestigious name alone is insufficient for entry.

Despite those concerns, given F1's current 10-team lineup since Manor's closure in 2017, Brundle is however eager to witness increased competition on the track.

Martin Brundle says a name alone isn't enough to get into F1

Michael Andretti is heading up the Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid

Brundle: I see both sides

“With my TV cap on and my F1 fan cap on, I’d like to see another team and two more cars and drivers on the grid," he wrote during his Sky Sports Q&A.

“Andretti is a great name, but on the other side of the coin they’ve never really built their own car, they haven’t really dominated IndyCar in recent years or any of the other categories. So it’s not given that just because it’s called Andretti, it’ll be competitive.

“I can understand why Formula 1 and the other teams are going: ‘Hang on a minute. F1 is in a very good place now, you can’t just join this club when we’ve gone through the years and the decades of losing money and putting lots of capital expenditure and huge amounts of budget into all this.’

“So I get it all. I think you have to look at it and say it’s Team A from America: can they put together a credible competition on the grid? And what do they bring to F1?

“I think you have to lose the emotion of the Andretti name and take a rational decision, but I would like to see more cars on the grid.”

READ MORE: Hamilton admits faking illness to shirk F1 duties for Mercedes