Verstappen hit with MILLION Euro bill as Hamilton fires warning to rivals - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 19 December 2023 23:57

Max Verstappen broke numerous records in the 2023 Formula 1 season, surpassing his own point tally milestone. However, the weight of his remarkable achievements comes with a hefty price tag, as he faces an eye-watering €1.2m fee.

Hamilton issues Red Bull warning with exciting Mercedes 2024 F1 car update

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that Mercedes can close the gap to Red Bull in the 2024 Formula 1 season after he saw the Silver Arrow's car for next year in the team's wind tunnel for the first time.

Alonso makes 'regret' claim over F1 sacrifices

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has admitted that he has made a lot of sacrifices in his Formula 1 career, but insisted that he has no regrets in the pursuit of racing success.

Horner 'very surprised' at huge failed Mercedes decision

Christian Horner has admitted he was 'very surprised' that Mercedes opted to stick with the same cars concept as the previous season, claiming they 'clearly failed'.

F1 veteran admits joining team was a big mistake

Robert Kubica has said that his return to F1 in 2019 'could not have gone worse'.

