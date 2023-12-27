White House in the Sky: A look at former F1 boss Vijay Mallya's $20 million mansion

Yara Elshebiny

Wednesday 27 December 2023 14:57

Perched atop a skyscraper in Bengaluru, India, Vijay Mallya's $20 million mansion stands as a symbol of luxury and controversy.

Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the Force India F1 team, was once known for his extravagant lifestyle, which included a collection of luxury assets such as yachts, private jets, classic cars, and mansions.

But among his most controversial possessions is a $20 million mansion that is built on top of a 400-foot skyscraper and is a replica of the White House.

Yes, you read that right! Located in the city of Bengaluru in India, the majestic mansion belonging to the Indian tycoon sits at the top of UB City's Kingfisher Towers, a luxurious residential project built on the former site of Mallya's ancestral home.

Co-owned by Mallya, the 34-storey Kingfisher Towers sits on 4.5 acres of land and has 81 units across three blocks, offering ultra-luxury apartments.

And, as one might expect, Mallya has saved the finest spot for himself. He built a White House replica mansion on the top of the building, boasting a helipad, a wine cellar, gardens, salon, gym, indoor heated pool, outdoor infinity pool, and other luxuries, all with breathtaking 360-degree views of the city.

The mansion spans two levels and is thought to be completely separate from the other units in the tower. It also has two elevators for Mallya's exclusive use.

Away from home

Though designed for a billionaire's playground, reports suggest that Mallya hasn't had the chance to step foot in it.

Interestingly, the construction of the mansion coincided with his mounting financial troubles. He defaulted on $1 billion in bank loans and has been a fugitive in the United Kingdom since 2016, while the Indian government attempts to extradite him to face fraud and money laundering charges.

Mallya's legal woes also forced his once-proud Force India F1 team into administration in London's High Court in 2018.

The team's assets were then bought by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who rebranded the team as Racing Point Force India, then Racing Point, and finally Aston Martin in 2021.