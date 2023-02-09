Will Alfa Romeo's big Red Bull-Ferrari gamble pay off?

Ewan Gale

Thursday 9 February 2023 07:55

Alfa Romeo turned heads with a striking Ferrari-Red Bull hybrid look when unveiling its C43 challenger on Tuesday [February 7].

The 2023 car, which will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, features Red Bull-style sidepods whilst also showing off Ferrari's 'bathtub' cutout.

Will this be what the team needs to push for podiums?