Will Alfa Romeo's big Red Bull-Ferrari gamble pay off?

F1 News

Alfa Romeo turned heads with a striking Ferrari-Red Bull hybrid look when unveiling its C43 challenger on Tuesday [February 7].

The 2023 car, which will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, features Red Bull-style sidepods whilst also showing off Ferrari's 'bathtub' cutout.

Will this be what the team needs to push for podiums?

Will Alfa Romeo's Red Bull-Ferrari gamble pay off?

