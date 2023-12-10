F1 News Today: Russell admits illness fear as Verstappen reveals 'shaking' after battle

Chris Deeley

Sunday 10 December 2023 05:57

George Russell is sounding the alarm about the well-being of those involved in the upcoming Formula 1 season, which is set to be a record-breaking marathon with an unprecedented 24 races.

Verstappen left 'SHAKING' after high-stakes F1 battle

The high-stakes battle for 2023 Monaco Grand Prix pole left Max Verstappen physically shaking as he faced a formidable challenge from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton sends F1 rivals 'nervous' Aston Martin warning

Lewis Hamilton has explained how Aston Martin's performance in the 2023 season will act as a guide for what Mercedes should be doing in order to catch Red Bull in 2024.

Ricciardo reveals UNEXPECTED Vettel message during tough spell

Daniel Ricciardo has praised Sebastian Vettel for his true friendship throughout one of the toughest spells of his career at McLaren.

Mercedes director reveals team's 'most destructive pattern'

Mercedes' technical director James Allison has revealed that the team fragmented during the early part of 2022, slipping into a 'destructive pattern'.

