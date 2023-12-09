F1 News Today: FIA chief HOSPITALISED as organisation announce F1 team ban

Chris Deeley

Saturday 9 December 2023 05:27

The FIA have announced that Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been treated in hospital after being taken ill following a fall and suffering a concussion.

FIA officially BAN on F1 teams working on cars

The FIA have officially announced a ban on teams making any progress on 2026 cars until 2025.

Lawson posts picture with racing 'HERO' after chance encounter

AlphaTauri and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has revealed how he's been spending his winter break - posing for a photo alongside Lightning McQueen at Disneyland.

Audi chief gives critical 'F1 entry verdict amid project uncertainty'

New Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has reportedly given the green light internally for Audi to continue with their plans for an entry into Formula 1.

Mercedes make hilarious Russell gag in response to Wolff investigation

Mercedes' social media team took the opportunity to produce yet another George Russell meme in light of the supposed investigation into team principal Toto Wolff.

