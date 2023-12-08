Hamilton goes back to school to encourage F1 diversity efforts

Sam Cook

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken time out of his winter break to visit Mulberry School for Girls and see first-hand the impact that Mercedes' Accelerate 25 partnership is having on students from under-represented backgrounds.

Hamilton has long been trying to improve diversity in both motorsport and engineering, and recently said he was disappointed with the lack of progress that has been made in the last few years.

In 2021, Hamilton pledged £20 million to the creation of Mission 44, a foundation that helps to educate, employ and empower young people from under-represented backgrounds.

Mercedes and Hamilton team-up

Mercedes' own project is a partnership with the Mulberry Schools Trust which is designed to encourage more diversity into STEM sectors (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), F1, and their own team.

Now, Hamilton has been able to see the scale of the project during a visit to the school during the F1 off-season.

It was an action-packed visit to @MulberryTH. Lewis witnessed students showcasing their incredible skills across coding and production. Together, we're empowering students from under-represented backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM.💪 pic.twitter.com/zJQjD07rLx — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 7, 2023

"I hope the students continue to believe in themselves and go on to show the rest of the world what they are capable of," he told the team's official website.

