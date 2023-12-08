Former McLaren star reveals F1 isn't his 'sole goal'

Sam Cook

IndyCar champion Alex Palou has said that he has other goals in motorsport, and isn't solely focused on getting into Formula 1.

The Spaniard has won two of the last three IndyCar championships with the Chip Ganassi racing team, and previously tested with the McLaren F1 team, as well as taking part in FP1 at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Palou had initially been expected to make the switch to McLaren ahead of the 2024 season and race with the team's IndyCar operation with one eye on a potential bigger involvement in F1, as Pato O'Ward has done in 2023.

However, this arrangement fell apart in August after Palou told Zak Brown that he had no intention of honouring his contract with McLaren, and would instead continue racing with the Chip Ganassi team.

Following this, McLaren Racing and Arrow McLaren launched legal procedings against Palou in an attempt to recoup the investments they'd made in the 26-year-old.

Palou talks career options

Now, the Spaniard has reflected on his decision to concentrate on non-F1 endeavours, and gave Mundo Deportivo an honest view of his situation.

“Yes, it's clear. F1 had never been my sole goal," he said. "Obviously, all drivers want to get to Formula 1, but I always think that I have been a driver who has known that there are many more opportunities.

"For me, being in the United States is like a dream and I know how lucky I am to be there in Indycar, with a car and a team to fight for victories.

"But hey... we had the opportunity at McLaren [in F1]. I think we made the most of it 100 per cent with the tests with the old cars and then in COTA Free Practice 1, where I learned a lot and had a great time.

"But now I am focused 100 per cent on IndyCar and trying to win more titles."

