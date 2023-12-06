F1 at WAR with FIA while former chief makes 'RIGGED' Hamilton title remark - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Formula One Management (FOM) has leapt to the defence of their F1 Academy managing director, Susie Wolff, after the FIA launched an investigation into her and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.
Former F1 chief reopens Hamilton title row with ‘RIGGED’ jibe
Former FIA president Jean Todt has aligned himself with Felipe Massa's perspective on the controversial 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, saying that the 'rigged' race should have been 'cancelled' and erased from the records.
F1 journalist claims FIA chief's 'detrimental' behaviour could spark DRAMATIC breakaway
Liberty Media could decide to split F1 from the FIA as Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s continued involvement is considered to be ‘detrimental to the sport’, claims F1 journalist Andrew Benson.
F1 star dished dirt on rivals to help seal return to the grid
Alex Albon leveraged compelling data that compared his performances at Red Bull with those of Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez to persuade Williams to bring him on board in 2022.
Confident Norris fires McLaren warning shot to F1 rivals
Lando Norris has admitted that he is more confident than ever heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season with McLaren.
