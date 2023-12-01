Norris fumes over Verstappen remark as Ricciardo receives Red Bull swap boost - GPFans News Recap

Jay Winter

Friday 1 December 2023 23:57

Lando Norris has fired back at suggestions that Max Verstappen is his best friend, claiming their relationship is nothing more than a casual friendship.

Riccardo COULD replace Perez at Red Bull early in 2024, claims F1 journalist

Formula 1 journalist Joe Saward has claimed there is a clause in Daniel Ricciardo's AlphaTauri contract that could see the Australian replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull early in 2024.

Key Verstappen aide QUITS Red Bull with immediate effect

Max Verstappen's performance coach, Bradley Scanes, has announced that he has left Red Bull after the 2023 F1 season came to an end.

Williams CONFIRM Sargeant for F1 in 2024 with historic move

Williams have announced that Logan Sargeant will be retained at the team in what is the final piece of the jigsaw in F1's 2024 lineup.

