'Villain' Verstappen questioned as HUGE Alonso contract news revealed – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
'Villain' Verstappen questioned as HUGE Alonso contract news revealed – GPFans F1 Recap
Martin Brundle has admitted his confusion as to why Max Verstappen is labelled as 'the villain' by some fans in Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Krack issues major Alonso F1 contract verdict
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has stated his desire to retain Fernando Alonso's services beyond the expiry of his current contract at the end of next season.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris makes HUGE claim over McLaren 2023 F1 season
Lando Norris has claimed that 2023 has been his best ever season in Formula 1 despite the serious challenges McLaren faced earlier in the year.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari chief reveals 2024 confidence after Mercedes F1 battle
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has insisted that the close battle with Mercedes in the constructors' championship will give them confidence heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton clarifies role in high-profile Mercedes F1 departure
Lewis Hamilton has stressed the importance of people knowing that he was not involved in Mike Elliott's departure from the Mercedes Formula 1 team this season.
➡️ READ MORE