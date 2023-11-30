'Villain' Verstappen questioned as HUGE Alonso contract news revealed – GPFans F1 Recap

Becky Hart

Thursday 30 November 2023 23:57

Martin Brundle has admitted his confusion as to why Max Verstappen is labelled as 'the villain' by some fans in Formula 1.

Krack issues major Alonso F1 contract verdict

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has stated his desire to retain Fernando Alonso's services beyond the expiry of his current contract at the end of next season.

Norris makes HUGE claim over McLaren 2023 F1 season

Lando Norris has claimed that 2023 has been his best ever season in Formula 1 despite the serious challenges McLaren faced earlier in the year.

Ferrari chief reveals 2024 confidence after Mercedes F1 battle

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has insisted that the close battle with Mercedes in the constructors' championship will give them confidence heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton clarifies role in high-profile Mercedes F1 departure

Lewis Hamilton has stressed the importance of people knowing that he was not involved in Mike Elliott's departure from the Mercedes Formula 1 team this season.

