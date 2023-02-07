FIRST LOOK: Alfa Romeo lift the covers off the C43

Sam Hall

Tuesday 7 February 2023 08:30

Alfa Romeo has become the fourth team to show its 2023 colours after launching the C43 during a ceremony in Zurich.

The Alfa Romeo unveiling follows hot on the heels of Williams, with AlphaTauri also set to lift the covers this week.

The Swiss-based team will run an unchanged driver line-up this term of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the Chinese driver retaining his seat after an impressive rookie campaign.

In the lead-up to the launch of the C43, Alfa Romeo revealed a stunning art car with a livery designed by artist BOOGIE. This will be taken on a year-long tour before being auctioned to raise funds for the team's charity partner, Save the Children.

The C43 will be the final Sauber entry to run under the Alfa Romeo name, with the manufacturer electing to part ways with the team at the end of the season. This followed the announcement that Sauber will become the Audi factory effort in 2023.

