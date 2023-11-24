Hamilton braced for HEAVY loss as Verstappen set to eclipse F1 legend - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Friday 24 November 2023 00:27

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been delivered a hefty blow, after it was reported that Neat Burger - a company that the seven-time world champion has invested in - will be closing four of its eight UK restaurants.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen domination set to take him past legendary F1 champion

Max Verstappen is on course for a landmark win in Abu Dhabi

After his enthralling 18th victory of the season at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is eyeing up another historic feat he can achieve at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton FIRES back at 'stirring' Horner over Red Bull switch claims

Christian Horner (left) and Lewis Hamilton have been involved in a Red Bull spat

Lewis Hamilton has refuted the claims made by Red Bull boss Christian Horner about the driver's representatives initiating contact over a potential move to the world championship outfit earlier this season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss reveals 'crazy' claim over signing Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been involved in a crazy signing

Franz Tost has said that he told journalists to come back to him in five years, after repeatedly having to defend his decision to sign Max Verstappen back in 2015.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 genius Newey reveals SLOWER design in upcoming documentary

Adrian Newey has bold plans looking towards the future

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has revealed that he is building a 90-foot sailing yacht alongside his illustrious career in Formula One.

➡️ READ MORE