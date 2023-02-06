Ewan Gale

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted there is no place for Mattia Binotto with the Milton Keynes-based outfit despite holding sympathy for the Italian.

Binotto resigned from his post as Ferrari team principal after the team succumbed to a 205-point loss to Red Bull in F1's constructors' battle last season, having been heavy favourites following two victories for Charles Leclerc in the opening three races.

Strategy and reliability issues conspired to force Binotto into his resignation before Ferrari opted to push him, with former Sauber CEO and team principal Fred Vasseur tasked with turning fortunes around.

Not forgetting Ferrari's rise from its torrid 2020 campaign that brought the Scuderia's worst championship result in 40 years, Horner told AMuS: “It has been interesting to watch the movement.

"I have sympathy for Mattia, because ultimately he’d done a good job.

"Last year, that was a big step forward from where they had been, so that must be tough for him after such long service that he had given to Ferrari."

Binotto opportunities 'down the grid'

Binotto is free to pursue another role in the F1 paddock but it seems there is no avenue at Red Bull.

“I don’t see what role he would perform,” Horner explained.

“Obviously it was tough for him last year with Ferrari because they did make a big step forward, but maybe there’s other opportunities for him further down the grid.”

