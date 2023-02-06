WATCH LIVE: Alfa Romeo C43 launch

Ewan Gale

Monday 6 February 2023 16:30

Alfa Romeo continues F1 launch season with the unveiling of its 2023 challenger on Tuesday [February 7].

The Hinwil-based outfit enters its final season under the Italian manufacturer's banner, before reverting to the sole Sauber name for 2024 and 2025.

This is ahead of the partnership with Audi from 2026, when the German marque enters F1 as an engine supplier.

With Fred Vasseur leaving to join Ferrari for the new campaign, a new look hierarchy in the form of CEO Andreas Seidl and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi will hope to build upon the sixth-place finish in last year's constructors' standings. The C43 will be launched at 9am GMT with Alunni Bravi, technical director Jan Monchaux, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and reserve driver Théo Pourchaire in attendance.

Alfa Romeo's KICK channel will provide the broadcast for the launch, as well as the team's YouTube channel, which can be found below.

The new F1 season gets underway in Bahrain on March 3-5, with pre-season testing taking place at the same venue the week before.

