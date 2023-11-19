F1 News Today: Verstappen blasts 'stupid idiot' as presenter left TERRIFIED by broadcast invasion

Chris Deeley

Sunday 19 November 2023 05:57 - Updated: 06:34

Max Verstappen criticised Alpine's Esteban Ocon, labelling him a 'stupid idiot' after late tension arose between the two during Q1 on the track.

F1 TV presenter TERRIFIED after Vegas icons invade broadcast

F1 TV presenter Laura Winter has shared her fright at blue men who appeared during the Las Vegas Grand Prix preview show, prompting her to lose composure on camera.

Verstappen hits out at F1's 'political environment' and calls for rule change

Max Verstappen has said that he believes Carlos Sainz's penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to be very harsh, and has called for Formula 1 to change their rules – blaming the sport's 'political environment' for the severity of the punishment.

Hamilton reveals reason for Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying nightmare

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that changes made to his car overnight put him 'on the back foot' in FP3, before struggling to piece a lap together during qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell issues pitstop warning ahead of Las Vegas GP

George Russell has raised concerns about the Las Vegas Grand Prix, suggesting that it could turn into a four-stop race due to challenges related to tyre temperatures and graining.

