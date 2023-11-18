Stroll hit with grid penalty for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Lance Stroll has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin star was issued the punishment for overtaking Carlos Sainz under double-waved yellow flags during the final practice session ahead of qualifying.

Stroll stated that he had his 'head down' to look at his dash and had not registered that a yellow flag had been waved.

Sadly for the Canadian, this did not persuade the stewards to avoid handing out a penalty to Stroll, who now faces an uphill battle for Sunday's race.

Stroll finished 13th in FP3, as all eyes now turn to qualifying to see how the 25-year-old fares.

It was a superb start in Q1 for the Aston star, as he made it through to Q2 alongside his team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Yet things could turn sour for Stroll, who was noted for failing to slow under yellow flags at turn five – something that will be investigated after the session.

With no further penalty, Stroll, who put in the 14th fastest time during qualifying, will start 19th on the grid after his five-place grid drop.

