F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals Mercedes arguments as Leclerc reveals Ferrari plans

Chris Deeley

Thursday 16 November 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he 'argues a lot' with Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.

Leclerc makes announcement on Ferrari future

Charles Leclerc has insisted that he wants to 'finish the mission' and win a Formula 1 world title with Ferrari.

Horner opens up on Red Bull chances of signing Hamilton

Christian Horner has ruled out a sensational Red Bull move for Lewis Hamilton, insisting he would not be able to operate alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull unveil new look for Las Vegas Grand Prix in UNUSUAL fashion

Red Bull have revealed a special livery for their cars ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion addresses Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit FEARS

Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has dismissed any concerns that the drivers might have regarding track conditions ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

