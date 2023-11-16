F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals Mercedes arguments as Leclerc reveals Ferrari plans
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he 'argues a lot' with Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.
Leclerc makes announcement on Ferrari future
Charles Leclerc has insisted that he wants to 'finish the mission' and win a Formula 1 world title with Ferrari.
Horner opens up on Red Bull chances of signing Hamilton
Christian Horner has ruled out a sensational Red Bull move for Lewis Hamilton, insisting he would not be able to operate alongside Max Verstappen.
Red Bull unveil new look for Las Vegas Grand Prix in UNUSUAL fashion
Red Bull have revealed a special livery for their cars ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion addresses Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit FEARS
Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has dismissed any concerns that the drivers might have regarding track conditions ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
