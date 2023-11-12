Cal Gaunt

Sunday 12 November 2023 18:57

A group of F1 drivers have reacted hilariously to finding out that, in 1997, McLaren employed the Spice Girls to unveil their new car.

In 1997, McLaren bid farewell to their iconic red and white Marlboro livery, marking the start of a new era with West sponsorship.

The unveiling of the new silver and black colour scheme took place at a lavish event held at Alexandra Palace - and the glamorous launch of the MP4-12 featured performances by the Spice Girls and Jamiroquai.

In a video on Formula One's official YouTube channel, drivers were asked to guess whether the Spice Girls' involvement in the launch was true or false, prompting some pretty amusing responses.

David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen on stage with the Spice Girls back in 1997

F1 drivers found amusement in the unusual car unveiling

Zhou inspired as Albon blushes

"I saw the pictures and I was like, I told my team that we should do that," said Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo. "I'm joking."

Williams' Alex Albon was similarly interested in such a grand car unveiling.

"Hmm. I've seen this video," he said. "Not because of...I wasn't googling the Spice Girls."

After Daniel Ricciardo broke out into a rendition of a Spice Girls hit, Max Verstappen pointed out that he wasn't even born when the event took place.

"Yes, true. I wish I was there but I was not even born," he said.

READ MORE: Schumacher aide reveals why he refuses to provide health update