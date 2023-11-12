Las Vegas Grand Prix clears up podium location confusion

Yara Elshebiny

Sunday 12 November 2023 12:57

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, and fans are eagerly awaiting the inaugural F1 event on November 16–18.

However, some confusion has arisen over where the podium celebrations will take place.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the top three drivers would celebrate in front of the iconic Bellagio Fountains after finishing the 50-lap race.

According to a news release, the first, second, and third-place drivers will head to the winner’s stage at the Bellagio Fountains Club for post-race interviews, and fans will 'celebrate as the top three drivers share commentary and reflect on their success at the first-ever'.

"We're curating an experience at the Bellagio Fountain Club that offers guests the absolute best of F1®," said Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy Andrew Lanzino.

"We're incredibly honored to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix's Winner's Stage for what we believe will be one of the weekend's most iconic moments."

The announcement caused confusion for some fans as they mistook the 'winner's stage' for the podium, assuming that the podium celebrations would also be located in front of the iconic Bellagio Fountains.

However, Las Vegas GP confirmed to GPFans that this is not the case, saying:

"The Podium celebrations will be held at the start/finish line directly in front of the Main Grandstands. Only the post-race driver interviews will be held in front of the Bellagio fountains."

This news will come as a relief to many fans who were worried about missing out on seeing their favourite drivers celebrate on the podium after spending over $2000 for a seat.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices plummet ahead of F1 race

Bellagio Grandstands

Over the weekend, the winner’s stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club will feature performances by entertainers before welcoming the top three drivers for post-race interviews on Saturday night.

The Bellagio Fountain Club also promised to immerse guests in the action during the race by providing an exceptional Dolby Vision viewing experience powered by LG OLED evo TVs.

The venue also announced the addition of renowned chefs to its star-studded culinary lineup, including José Andrés, Christina Tosi, Alain Ducasse, and Rainer Becker, to make sure guests have a gastronomic experience like never before.

"We’re curating an experience at the Bellagio Fountain Club that offers guests the absolute best of F1®," said Lanzino.

"From incredible views of the race and exceptional cuisine and beverages, to an astonishing live Dolby Vision experience on LG OLED TVs, to getting up close with the winners post-race."

READ MORE: F1 in Las Vegas: All you need to know about the showdown on The Strip