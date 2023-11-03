F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start time, schedule and TV channel
After Sergio Perez's nightmare and Daniel Ricciardo's heroics in Mexico, F1 is back in action for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix where more trials and tribulations lie in store.
Mercedes have taken top spot in the last two races at Interlagos, with George Russell winning last year and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton winning in 2021. Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has not won in Brazil since 2019, which is one of very few unwanted records to the Dutchman's name.
This weekend's racing sees the return of the sprint format after a brief Mexican hiatus. This makes practice a pivotal one-hour session for the teams to ensure they've completed all the necessary preparations before qualifying and Sunday's race. It also provides them with something of a head start going into Saturday's sprint sessions.
Despite Verstappen's drought in recent years, Red Bull are as ever favourites heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix, while under pressure Perez may well be racing to keep his seat for 2024.
Here is all you need to know heading into the opening session in Sao Paulo.
Free Practice - Friday November 3, 2023
We get underway late morning on Friday local time in Sao Paulo with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Sao Paulo): 11.30am Friday
UK time (GMT): 2.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 10.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 9.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 7.30am Friday
South Africa: 4.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1.30am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Sao Paulo, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.