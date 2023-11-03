F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start time, schedule and TV channel

Cal Gaunt

Friday 3 November 2023 07:57

After Sergio Perez's nightmare and Daniel Ricciardo's heroics in Mexico, F1 is back in action for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix where more trials and tribulations lie in store.

Mercedes have taken top spot in the last two races at Interlagos, with George Russell winning last year and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton winning in 2021. Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has not won in Brazil since 2019, which is one of very few unwanted records to the Dutchman's name.

This weekend's racing sees the return of the sprint format after a brief Mexican hiatus. This makes practice a pivotal one-hour session for the teams to ensure they've completed all the necessary preparations before qualifying and Sunday's race. It also provides them with something of a head start going into Saturday's sprint sessions.

Despite Verstappen's drought in recent years, Red Bull are as ever favourites heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix, while under pressure Perez may well be racing to keep his seat for 2024.

Here is all you need to know heading into the opening session in Sao Paulo.

Free Practice - Friday November 3, 2023

We get underway late morning on Friday local time in Sao Paulo with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Sao Paulo): 11.30am Friday

UK time (GMT): 2.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 10.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 9.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 7.30am Friday

South Africa: 4.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1.30am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Sao Paulo, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

