F1 on TV: Mexican Grand Prix 2023 practice start time, schedule and TV

Saturday 28 October 2023 08:57

F1 practice continues at the Mexican Grand Prix for the final session ahead of qualifying later in the day.

Max Verstappen once again topped the timesheets on Friday finishing ahead of Lando Norris in FP2, but the McLaren driver was only just off the pace of the triple world champion in a confident start for the Woking outfit this weekend.

The session wasn't as kind for Lewis Hamilton who ended Friday down in seventh but the seven-time world champion will hope he can continue a trend of finding a sweet spot on his Mercedes early on Saturday and emerge to challenge for pole later in the day.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's action in Mexico City.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - October 28, 2023

We get under way around midday local time with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Mexico): 11:30am Saturday

UK time (BST): 6.30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 7.30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 1.30pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 12.30pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 10.30am Saturday

South Africa: 7.30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4.30am Sunday

Qualifying - October 28, 2023

We have a 60-minute Qualifying session which is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and then again in Q2 - leaving 10 in play in the big shootout for pole on Sunday. Here are your start times:

Local time (Mexico): 3pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 10pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 11pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 4pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Saturday

South Africa: 11pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8am Sunday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Mexico City, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

