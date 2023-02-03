Sam Hall

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned of the challenges that will face the outfit this term.

The 2022 season saw Red Bull claim its first constructors' title since 2013 when Sebastian Vettel scored the last of his four drivers' crowns.

Across the 22 races, Red Bull scored 17 race wins with Verstappen amassing a record-breaking 15 victories.

Looking ahead to the team's latest title defence, Horner said: “It’s going to be an incredible season.

"Our rivals, for sure, haven’t stood still, so we’re expecting Ferrari to be competitive, Mercedes are going to be there.

"There are also some other teams that could make big progress as well."

Red Bull ready for new 'journey'

“This time of year, it’s all a big unknown and it’s a question of focusing on ourselves, doing the best that we can, and then in Bahrain in a couple of week's time we’ll get to see everybody’s car and we’ll realise have we missed something, have we not?

“Then we’ll set off on this 23-race journey from March to November.

“There are going to be highs and lows along the way, I’m sure, but we’re in a good place and looking to carry on that momentum from last year.”

