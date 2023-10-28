Tyler Foster

Saturday 28 October 2023 10:27

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that there have been 'small misunderstandings' with team principal Christian Horner, but added that 'everything is fine' within the team.

The Marko-Horner combination has been crucial to the success of Red Bull in F1. Since its foundation in 2005, the team has already delivered seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

Despite their recent glory, numerous reports of tension between the two leaders have led to speculation over Marko’s future.

Reports of friction between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have dominated the headlines in recent weeks

Helmut Marko admits that he has differences of opinion with Christian Horner

Marko: No serious rift with Horner

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko claimed that the media had fabricated the stories somewhat. However, the Austrian did accept that there are some differences of opinion between himself and Horner, but that it was not having any effect on the team.

“I think we win too much and there is no real news and then something gets made up,” Marko said. “In general, the structure and atmosphere in the team is good. It is clear that there are small misunderstandings or different opinions here and there. But everything is fine.”

Marko and Horner together forever?

A lot has changed in F1 since the days of Red Bull's first championship in 2010

The pair were reported to have disagreed over prospective drivers within the Red Bull stable

At the age of 80, Marko has been involved in the motorsport industry for six decades and it appears unlikely that he will depart the Milton Keynes outfit anytime soon, especially given their recent dominance.

Marko continued to describe his relationship with Horner, noting that Red Bull Racing is their shared passion and that they will continue their roles going forward.

“We have known each other for 27 years and we built this [team] together. When it comes to who does what, he does the operational part and I am more involved in the strategy. So far it has always worked well. We will continue to make sure that things continue to work in the future.”

