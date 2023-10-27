F1 on TV: Mexican Grand Prix 2023 practice start times, schedule and TV channel

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 27 October 2023 17:30

Formula 1 returns for the second instalment of its triple-header, as the teams and drivers touch down in Mexico for the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will play host to this weekend's action as we bid farewell to last weekend's sprint format in favour of the more traditional set-up.

It therefore means that fans will be treated to two practice sessions on Friday, as teams look to gain as much knowledge and data ahead of Saturday's crucial qualifying session.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday's action in Mexico City.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - October 27, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Mexico): 12:30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 7.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 8.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 2.30pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 11.30am Friday

South Africa: 8.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5.30am Saturday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - October 27, 2023

We continue on Friday afternoon local time in Mexico with another one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Mexico): 4pm Friday

UK time (BST): 11pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 12am (Midnight) Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 6pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 5pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 3pm Friday

South Africa: 12am (Midnight) Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Mexico City, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Leclerc post same cryptic message after disqualification drama