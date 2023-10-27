F1 on TV: Mexican Grand Prix 2023 practice start times, schedule and TV channel
F1 News
F1 on TV: Mexican Grand Prix 2023 practice start times, schedule and TV channel
Formula 1 returns for the second instalment of its triple-header, as the teams and drivers touch down in Mexico for the Mexican Grand Prix.
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will play host to this weekend's action as we bid farewell to last weekend's sprint format in favour of the more traditional set-up.
It therefore means that fans will be treated to two practice sessions on Friday, as teams look to gain as much knowledge and data ahead of Saturday's crucial qualifying session.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday's action in Mexico City.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - October 27, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Mexico): 12:30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 7.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 8.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 2.30pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 1.30pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 11.30am Friday
South Africa: 8.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5.30am Saturday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - October 27, 2023
We continue on Friday afternoon local time in Mexico with another one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Mexico): 4pm Friday
UK time (BST): 11pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 12am (Midnight) Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 6pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 5pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 3pm Friday
South Africa: 12am (Midnight) Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Mexico City, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Leclerc post same cryptic message after disqualification drama