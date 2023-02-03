'Goosebumps!' Ferrari interrupt Red Bull launch with 2023 car fire up

Paul Macdonald

Friday 3 February 2023 13:57

Ferrari decided to interrupt Red Bull's launch of their much-anticipated RB19 with a release of their own.

Via their Twitter account, fans got to hear the sound of the 2023 car firing up for the first time, and the reaction was very much a positive one.

While the RB19 was being unveiled via a live broadcast and to much fanfare elsewhere Ferrari quietly dropped the following on their Twitter account, and fans were delighted at the move to steal some of the limelight.

Fired up and READY for this season 🤩



Our 2023 challenger roars into life for the first time 🐎 @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 3, 2023

The fans immediately begun anticipating what the new season could bring on the back of the 30-second clip. You can see a few examples below.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the two men tasked with bringing the Ferrari to life this season and lay down the challenge to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

let’s steal all the show today 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/PKfotwpO1g — marie 🌚 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘰𝘴𝘢 (@tristemarmarie) February 3, 2023

GOOSEBUMPS 😍 — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) February 3, 2023

READ MORE: February 2023: Key dates for your diary