'Goosebumps!' Ferrari interrupt Red Bull launch with 2023 car fire up

F1 News

Ferrari decided to interrupt Red Bull's launch of their much-anticipated RB19 with a release of their own.

Via their Twitter account, fans got to hear the sound of the 2023 car firing up for the first time, and the reaction was very much a positive one.

While the RB19 was being unveiled via a live broadcast and to much fanfare elsewhere Ferrari quietly dropped the following on their Twitter account, and fans were delighted at the move to steal some of the limelight.

The fans immediately begun anticipating what the new season could bring on the back of the 30-second clip. You can see a few examples below.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the two men tasked with bringing the Ferrari to life this season and lay down the challenge to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

