F1 News Today: Horner issues damning verdict as Ferrari reveal replacement driver and Mercedes admit 'compromised' race

Chris Deeley

Thursday 12 October 2023 08:12 - Updated: 08:16

Christian Horner has said that there is still more to come from Red Bull, boldly concluding that there are improvements to be made in 'every area'.

Ferrari hand young star F1 debut before he replaces driver

Ferrari driver academy member Ollie Bearman has been given his first run-out in a Formula 1 car, ahead of his debut in the sport later this season.

Mercedes admit Russell/Hamilton clash 'seriously compromised' strategy

Mercedes have revealed how George Russell’s controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton at the Qatar Grand Prix ‘seriously compromised’ his race.

Aston Martin chief 'very impressed' with alternative driver amid Stroll struggles

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough has said that he was 'very impressed' by Jessica Hawkins when she tested for the team last month.

Kelly Piquet shares proud tribute to 'spectacular' Verstappen

Kelly Piquet has congratulated her boyfriend Max Verstappen on winning his third successive F1 world title, saying that she is ‘proud beyond words’ of the Dutchman.

