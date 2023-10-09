close global

'Russell and Hamilton will never be the same after this' - Fears for Mercedes duo after Qatar collision

F1 News

Formula 1 fans are concerned that the first-turn collision between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could have a long-lasting effect on the duo.

Both drivers were battling Max Verstappen at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix and with Hamilton trying to overtake on soft tyres, leaving his team-mate with nowhere to turn.

At the time, Hamilton said "I've just got taken out by my own team-mate," but later told Sky Sports "I'm happy to take responsibility."

Despite Hamilton taking the blame for the collision which also impacted Russell's race, some fans on social media believe that the seven-time World Champion was not at fault and that he could have taken the lead in the race had Russell eased off.

Others are worried that the lap one drama might also be one that lingers in the Mercedes camp, as Hamilton and Russell are now rivals as well as team-mates.

It was also pointed out that Valtteri Bottas never had any such incidents with Hamilton when the pair drove together at Mercedes, spending five years as team-mates and avoiding this kind of drama.

F1 Twitter's reaction to the Hamilton-Russell collision:

