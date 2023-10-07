F1 Sprint Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 News
F1 Sprint Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
After the drama of Friday's qualifying session to set the grid for Sunday's main race, we are going to do it all again on Saturday for the self-contained sprint day.
The 20 Drivers will take to the track for the sprint shoot-out, which will set the grid for the evening's sprint race – 100km of racing around the Losail International Circuit.
Max Verstappen needs to finish sixth or higher in the sprint race to confirm his third world title in as many years, as he looks to make it successive weekends of celebration for Red Bull.
READ MORE: F1 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's sprint festivities in Qatar.
Sprint shoot-out - Saturday October 7, 2023
We get under way on Saturday afternoon local time in Qatar for 19 laps of racing. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 8am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 6am Saturday
South Africa: 3pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12am (Midnight) Sunday
Sprint race - Saturday October 7, 2023
Local time: 8:30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 6:30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 7:30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 1:30pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 2:30pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 10:30pm Saturday
South Africa: 7:30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4:30am Sunday
How to watch F1 sprint race and shoot-out live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Qatar, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?