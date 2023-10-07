F1 Sprint Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 7 October 2023 08:57

After the drama of Friday's qualifying session to set the grid for Sunday's main race, we are going to do it all again on Saturday for the self-contained sprint day.

The 20 Drivers will take to the track for the sprint shoot-out, which will set the grid for the evening's sprint race – 100km of racing around the Losail International Circuit.

Max Verstappen needs to finish sixth or higher in the sprint race to confirm his third world title in as many years, as he looks to make it successive weekends of celebration for Red Bull.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's sprint festivities in Qatar.

Sprint shoot-out - Saturday October 7, 2023

We get under way on Saturday afternoon local time in Qatar for 19 laps of racing. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 8am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 6am Saturday

South Africa: 3pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12am (Midnight) Sunday

Sprint race - Saturday October 7, 2023

Local time: 8:30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 6:30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 7:30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 1:30pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 2:30pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 10:30pm Saturday

South Africa: 7:30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4:30am Sunday

How to watch F1 sprint race and shoot-out live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Qatar, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

