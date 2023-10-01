McLaren driver makes 'useless' admission and reveals best F1 memory

Sam Cook

Oscar Piastri has joked that he would be 'pretty useless' outside of Formula 1, and would probably be an engineer if he wasn't a driver.

The Australian has enjoyed a brilliant rookie season in F1, helping McLaren challenge for a top four finish in the constructors' championship, and achieving his first ever podium finish last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He has recently signed a new contract with the team, keeping him there until at least the end of the 2026 season, and has now revealed what he would do if he wasn't such a successful driver.

In a video put up on McLaren's official X channel, Piastri was asked, "What would you be if you weren't an F1 driver?"

He replied: "Pretty useless! But I'd probably want to be an engineer."

Piastri's greatest F1 moment

The Australian found himself up on the podium last weekend in Japan

The 22-year-old has taken the sport by storm, managing to rack up 57 points and currently sat in ninth in the drivers' championship.

His front-row start last weekend at Suzuka put him right in the mix for his first race win, but a first podium was more than sufficient.

When asked about his favourite memory in F1, Piastri actually gave quite a surprising answer from before his time as a driver.

"Being a grid kid at the Australian Grand Prix," he replied.

