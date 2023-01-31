Sam Hall

Tuesday 31 January 2023

The Haas F1 team has revealed its ambitions for the coming season after unveiling its striking new look.

Haas enjoyed an uptick in form last year as it made the most of the new regulations and laid to rest some of its recent demons.

The season saw Kevin Magnussen memorably score a fifth-place finish on his return debut in Bahrain and also secure the first pole position in the team's history in mixed conditions at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

This came after Haas endured its first scoreless season in the previous year.

"We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes," said team owner Gene Haas.

"The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

A modern look for a new era

Haas became the first team to reveal its new look via an online launch on Tuesday.

And with an altered driver pairing of Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, the latter replacing new Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, team principal Guenther Steiner shares Haas' confidence that the outfit can build on the results of 2022.

"I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing,” said Steiner.

“I like the livery. It’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernised look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner.

"It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on track and preparing for the season ahead.

"We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organisation has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin and Nico, we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”