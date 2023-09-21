'Real deal' Albon tipped for STUNNING move to top F1 seat

Cal Gaunt

Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins has insisted that Alex Albon is the 'real deal' as she backed the Thai driver for a return to the very top of the sport.

Albon is currently enjoying a stretch of excellent form at Williams, picking up all of Williams' 21 points so far this term.

That certainly hasn't gone unnoticed, as links with a return to Red Bull have been simmering for some time. Ferrari have also been mentioned as a potential suitor.

With a contract in place until the end of the 2024 season and the potential for an extension until 2025, Albon's immediate future is – by F1 standards – pretty secure.

Beyond that, though, lies the prospect of once again racing for a team capable of securing regular victories.

While Helmut Marko recently moved to dispel the Red Bull rumours, former Aston Martin strategy engineer Collins believes it won't be long until the Thai driver is back fighting it out at the top end of the grid.

Albon is the real deal

Albon finished just outside the points in Singapore

During a recent discussion on Sky Sports, the question of whether Albon deserves another shot in a top F1 drive was raised.

Simon Lazenby highlighted the highly competitive nature of the Red Bull family, describing it as 'a bit of a bear', where drivers either excel or falter very swiftly.

Lazenby probed: "Is he worthy of another shot in a very top drive going forward?"

In response, Collins delivered a resounding endorsement of Albon's capabilities and potential.

"He definitely is," she said. "He's proven at Williams that he likes leading that team forward, and he's had fantastic results. He's proved that he's the real deal."

