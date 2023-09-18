Leclerc SLAMS drivers as Wolff hints at 2021 challenge and Perez BLASTED after Singapore crash – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 18 September 2023 00:27

Charles Leclerc has criticised his fellow Formula 1 drivers for making the final sector a 'jungle' during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Wolff believes Massa legal case will set PRECEDENT for 2021

Toto Wolff has said that he and his Mercedes team are keeping an eye on Felipe Massa's legal challenge over the 2008 world championship with 'interest' as the results of the case 'will certainly set a precedent'.

Perez labelled 'f***ing dirty' after Singapore Grand Prix crash

Alex Albon has labelled Sergio Perez's attempted move to pass him at the Singapore Grand Prix as 'f***ing dirty' after the pair collided at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Piastri DISAGREES with Norris over vital Singapore Grand Prix preparation

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have had contrasting opinions when it comes to a vital part of preparing for the Singapore Grand Prix – ice baths.

Sainz secures DRAMATIC victory in Singapore despite late Mercedes charge

Carlos Sainz fended off Mercedes' charge to win a pulsating Singapore Grand Prix after clinging on despite last-gasp pressure and capping off a controlled drive.

