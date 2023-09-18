Russell reveals end of season BOOST for Mercedes after costly 'mistakes'

Sam Cook

Monday 18 September 2023 16:54

George Russell has revealed more developments are coming for Mercedes before the 2023 season is over as the Silver Arrows attempt to seal second place in the constructors' championship.

The Brit has endured another frustrating season in a car that hasn't been capable of regularly challenging the dominant Red Bulls for race victories and careered into the barrier whilst in third place on the last lap of the Singapore Grand Prix.

It was the latest disappointment in an inconsistent season where he has fallen behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings by a whopping 71 points.

Despite feeling crestfallen at his own performance, Russell is pleased with the strides his team have made during the 2023 campaign.

"Yeah, I think we've made some good gains this season," he said. "I think it's clear that we made some mistakes ahead of the 2022 season, and again over this winter, but I’m definitely confident that these mistakes are going to aid us and help us a lot for the future.

"And, you know, you need those setbacks, and you need those errors to set you on the right path. And I think, as a team, we're incredibly motivated to get back to the top. And as I said, I think the lessons we've learned over these two years, will only help us in the years to come."

More to come for Mercedes?

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Russell and Hamilton have recently signed new contracts to keep them as team-mates until at least the end of 2025, and now it's down to the team to provide them with a better car.

Many observers would be forgiven for thinking Mercedes had completely switched focus to 2024 now, in the hope of giving their two star drivers a chance at regularly challenging Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for victories next season.

But to be in with a chance of securing second in the constructors' championship, Mercedes are not going to taking it lightly during the run-in.

Russell added: "In all honesty, there'll be a few more little things to come towards the end of the season, which will aid our learning into next season."

