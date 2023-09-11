F1 world champion reveals most FEARED opponent in Hamilton vs Verstappen debate

Janice Kusters

Monday 11 September 2023 07:57

Jenson Button has admitted that he would be ‘more fearful’ of going up against Max Verstappen as opposed to Lewis Hamilton.

His apprehension stemmed from how effectively Verstappen could drive the car exactly as Adrian Newey intended it to be driven.

The seven-time world champion recently commented on the level of competition Verstappen has faced from his team-mates throughout his career, highlighting that his own team-mates presented a tougher challenge.

Button and Hamilton were team-mates at McLaren from 2010 to 2012, and their head-to-head rivalry during this period was both intensely competitive and quite evenly matched.

Button accumulated more points over the three seasons, secured more podium finishes, and had more points-scoring races. On the other hand, Hamilton secured more pole positions, more race wins, and finished ahead of Button more frequently.

Given his extensive history with the current Mercedes drive, Button stands out as one of the most qualified individuals to weigh in on the debate Hamilton sparked.

Button gives verdict

Button shared his thoughts with Sky Sports News, stating: “I think Lewis has had some very tough team-mates. But, for me, I would be more fearful going up against Max in the same car.

"I think it is because the car is designed around his style, or he can drive a car that Adrian Newey gives him. Adrian Newey gives him a car that says 'This is the quickest car in the world. If you take away front downforce, it will go slower but be easier to drive.'

"And Max is like 'Right, I have to drive how you made this car and I need to drive it as good as I can'. I think he's very good at that and I think a lot of drivers struggle to compete with that.”

After Hamilton's departure from McLaren, Button continued racing with the team for an additional six years.

READ MORE: Former F1 world champion announces racing RETURN

Button wishes for more competition in F1

Although Verstappen's 2023 campaign is nothing short of remarkable, Button openly admitted that he longs for other legendary drivers to enter the fray and challenge him.

"They are all unbelievable drivers - the best in the world. And some of the best we have ever seen in F1. I wish there was more competition at the front between Max, Lewis and Fernando. Those are the three that stand out for me,” the former driver shared.

At present, Max Verstappen leads the driver's championship with a substantial 364 points, while Alonso holds the third position with 170 points, and Hamilton follows closely in fourth with 164 points. However, if their cars were on equal footing, the championship battle could be much more evenly matched.

"But it's not the way in F1. It's a technology race and Red Bull, fair play to them, they are doing a better job right now," Button acknowledged.

Maybe the British world champion can find solace in the fact that other teams appear eager to emulate Red Bull's design. Considering Red Bull will have a significant reduction in wind tunnel time for car development in 2024, owing to their leading position in the constructor's championship and the cost cap penalty, other teams will have an opportunity to close the gap.

READ MORE: Vettel makes INCREDIBLE Red Bull F1 return