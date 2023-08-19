Former F1 world champion announces racing RETURN

Sam Cook

Jenson Button has revealed he will make his debut in the IMSA Sportscar Championship later this year.

He will take part in the final race of the season in October, which is known as the Petit LeMans.

Racing with the 2021 Sebring-winning team JDC, Button announced that he will race in the sports car racing series in a post on Twitter.

"I’m very excited to announce that I will be racing at Petit LeMans this year with 2021 Sebring winners JDC," he said.

"Whilst I’m having a lot of fun cutting my teeth in Nascar this year, a prototype with high downforce is definitely more my comfort zone! That said the 963, the IMSA championship and the Road Atlanta track are all brand new to me so I can’t wait to tackle all three with my teammates for the weekend.

"Rocky I partnered with at LeMans this year and he will be invaluable as he’s fantastic at car/team development and also incredibly quick which always helps! I’ll also have the pleasure of working with rookie Tijmen van der Helm who seems to really be gaining speed and confidence through the Imsa season so we should have a lot of fun."

The most gruelling motorsport

Jenson Button won the 2009 Formula 1 world championship with the Brawn GP team

Button has been racing part-time in the NASCAR cup series this year, a sport which he recently said was the most gruelling motorsport out there.

Having also run in the Super GT GT500 Championship, Le Mans and, of course, Formula One between 2000-2017, Jenson Button is once again proving himself to be an all-round motorsport legend by competing in the IMSA championship.

