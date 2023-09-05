Norris ROASTS Ferrari fans after big Monza surprise

Lauren Sneath

Lando Norris has joked that perhaps Ferrari fans are ‘colour-blind’ after he was surprised by the level of support he received at the Italian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver has a large following at many races, but was clearly not expecting as many fans to be on his side as there were at Monza, where the Scuderia are always firm favourites for the audience.

As with any home race, the Italian team and their drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are welcomed to the historic circuit by hordes of screaming supporters – something which, unexpectedly, occurred for Norris too.

Norris admitted that he was ‘surprised’ at how much support there was for him over the weekend, given that he is ‘not in red’.

He even joked that the Ferrari fans may be ‘colour-blind’ to his papaya outfit.

The Tifosi come out in force for Ferrari drivers in Italy

Norris told F1 TV: “When you look at the past, we've had some good races here, two years ago, three years ago.

“But like you said, the fans here are actually... I'm surprised how many fans support me here just because I'm not in red.

“But on the drivers parade, there’s … maybe some of them are colour-blind.

“But yeah, to come here every year and to have so many shouting my name wearing my T-shirts and things like that, even when they're dressed in Ferrari stuff, it's pretty amazing. So a big thank you to all of them.”

