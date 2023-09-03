Horner makes 'INSANE' Red Bull admission after Monza glory

Dan Davis

Sunday 3 September 2023 18:27

Christian Horner has saluted Red Bull's success at the Italian Grand Prix, describing their achievement of clinching 14 consecutive race wins [plus one at the end of 2022] as 'insane'.

Max Verstappen broke the record for the most victories in a row for a driver, having surpassed Sebastian Vettel's tally of nine after storming home in Monza.

The world champion positioned himself on Carlos Sainz's rear wing from the off and eventually charged beyond him before opening up an insurmountable gap.

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, delivered a superb drive and finished second, putting paid to Ferrari duo Sainz and Charles Leclerc's hopes of a stellar home triumph.

"Finishing 1-2 is incredibly hard," Horner told Sky Sports F1. "The team have done their job today, great pitstops, great strategy. That's now 14 victories in a row and to think we're now leaving Europe unbeaten, that's insane."

Verstappen clinched his 10th consecutive race win in Monza, setting a new record

Horner: 'It's an incredible moment'

Verstappen was forced to be patient before sliding beyond the dogged Sainz, while Perez was similarly frustrated with the Spaniard's stout defending.

"We had to do it the hard way," Horner added. "The Ferraris were quick and we saw that in qualifying yesterday. Carlos was defending like his life depended on it. First of all, Max had to get that pass done and then we were able to pull out a gap.

"I think they were just a little bit harder on their tyres than we were. Checo making some great moves to come through and get that 1-2, which of course gives Max ten victories in a row, which is breaking a record from Sebastian ten years ago.

"It's an incredible moment."

