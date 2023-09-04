F1 world champion reveals 'meetings' over Ferrari move

Jay Winter

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has revealed that travelled to Maranello, Italy whilst still under contract at Mercedes to discuss a potential future with Ferrari.

The man who beat Lewis Hamilton in 2016 in equal machinery shed light on the meetings during the third Free Practice session of the Italian Grand Prix.

"There was a couple of moments where it was a small possibility," revealed Rosberg on Sky Sports. "I had a couple of meetings in Maranello just because you have to explore the options."

However, the German driver explained that despite these discussions, he remained loyal to Toto Wolff's team, one he regarded as family.

"The thing was that Mercedes was my family," he explained. "Mercedes had the fastest car, so it never really made sense for me to push for that change."

Rosberg beat out Hamilton to 2016 title by just five points

Rosberg 'made the right choice'

The 38-year-old retired right after achieving his life's goal of winning a world title with, proving that he was right to stick around with the Silver Arrows.

"That’s why I was very happy to stay at Mercedes, and it was the right choice," he affirmed.

While acknowledging the allure of Ferrari, Rosberg also acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with racing for the Prancing Horse.

"In my next life, I want to be a Ferrari driver," he said. "Even though it’s a double-edged sword because if you’re at Ferrari and things don’t go so well, you get crucified. It’s probably the highest-pressure position to be in."

Armed with a car boasting phenomenal straight-line speed, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fought clear of the pack to finish third and fourth behind the Red Bulls at Monza.

