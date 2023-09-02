Wolff reveals 'DIFFERENCE' in contracts between Hamilton and Russell at Mercedes

Sam Cook

Saturday 2 September 2023 06:57

Toto Wolff has revealed that it's unlikely that both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2025, after he admitted that Russell is on a 'differently structured' contract compared to his team-mate.

Both Hamilton and Russell renewed their contracts on Thursday, extending for another two years meaning that they will stay as team-mates until at least the end of 2025.

For Hamilton, this means he will become the most loyal driver in Formula 1 history, staying with the Mercedes team for 13 consecutive seasons, eclipsing Michael Schumacher's 11 seasons at Ferrari.

It also means the 38-year-old will be driving in F1 into his 40s, with a chance to break his and Schumacher's joint record of seven world titles and become the most successful F1 driver of all time.

For Russell, it means more opportunities to get race wins under his belt as a young driver, as he will hope to be able to challenge for a world championship himself with the Mercedes team.

This is all excellent news for Wolff and the Mercedes team who, in Hamilton and Russell, have arguably the most complete driver line-up on the grid.

And Toto Wolff has revealed the difference in his two drivers' contracts that should avoid a situation where they are looking for two replacements come the end of 2025.

When asked about this potential situation by Sky Sports, Wolff said: "No, in a way we have different structures of contract also because George has been with us since he was a junior driver.

"I believe in the fact that, if it’s of benefit for both parties, then you’re staying together."

Hope on the horizon for Mercedes?

Mercedes' last win came at the Brazilian Grand Prix at the end of 2022, with George Russell leading a 1-2 for the team

In having a seven-time world champion and a young, talented driver who's already a race winner, it's hard to see how any other team have a more balanced driver line-up.

Keeping these two together really does give Mercedes hope that they can get back to being regular race winners once again and maybe even challenge the dominant Red Bull for world championships in 2024 and 2025.

The car has looked very quick recently, and if it weren't for chaotic conditions and poor mistakes by the team during the Dutch Grand Prix, they could have both been on the podium.

Wolff does however respect the fact that the team will need to make a car capable of winning world championships once again if he is to keep the two Brits together.

"We need to make a quick car," he added. "We need a quick driver and I do it like a very famous football coach once told me – ‘If a good player wants to go elsewhere, then he’s never stopped him going elsewhere.’ When somebody wants to move, either the team or the driver, then you’ve just got to move."

