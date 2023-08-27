'Logan Sargeant is a whole mood on his own' - F1 Twitter's best Dutch GP memes

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 27 August 2023 23:27

The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix was full of thrills, spills and stills of Logan Sargeant watching on from the side of the track.

Max Verstappen won a record-equalling ninth consecutive race in Zandvoort, with the event delayed thanks to a heavy downpour as rain caused many headaches throughout the afternoon.

American driver Sargeant was the first DNF of the day, crashing into the barriers to cause an early red flag, and then sat on the grass at the side of the track before upgrading his position to a chair where he could keep an eye on the action.

Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly surprised many with a podium finish, taking third spot after previously only reaching a high of P7 this year.

F1 Twitter greatly enjoyed all the drama of the Dutch GP, keeping each other entertained during the rain break with a lot of memes and jokes on the platform Elon Musk recently renamed X.

F1 Twitter's best Dutch GP memes