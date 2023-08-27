'Logan Sargeant is a whole mood on his own' - F1 Twitter's best Dutch GP memes
F1 News
'Logan Sargeant is a whole mood on his own' - F1 Twitter's best Dutch GP memes
The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix was full of thrills, spills and stills of Logan Sargeant watching on from the side of the track.
Max Verstappen won a record-equalling ninth consecutive race in Zandvoort, with the event delayed thanks to a heavy downpour as rain caused many headaches throughout the afternoon.
American driver Sargeant was the first DNF of the day, crashing into the barriers to cause an early red flag, and then sat on the grass at the side of the track before upgrading his position to a chair where he could keep an eye on the action.
Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly surprised many with a podium finish, taking third spot after previously only reaching a high of P7 this year.
F1 Twitter greatly enjoyed all the drama of the Dutch GP, keeping each other entertained during the rain break with a lot of memes and jokes on the platform Elon Musk recently renamed X.
F1 Twitter's best Dutch GP memes
Logan Sargeant during the Dutch GP is a whole mood on his own.#F1 #DutchGP #P1 pic.twitter.com/GAyCX6r5QX— Tim (@TimLijzenga) August 27, 2023
FIA when it's raining #DutchGP #P1 pic.twitter.com/AeGGsiJjCK— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) August 27, 2023
Me sat on the sofa waiting for the race to restart #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/SXwCs4othT— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) August 27, 2023
Pierre Gasly celebration be like pic.twitter.com/h98XgJdTCI— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) August 27, 2023
First time ? pic.twitter.com/MPVRn0H3oU— F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) August 27, 2023
Same vibes pic.twitter.com/twev1M6Dcc— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) August 27, 2023
@F1Struggle pic.twitter.com/BL4FnMEfel— céline,, (@oneokrenjun) August 27, 2023
I am now an expert on:— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) August 27, 2023
☑️ Weather forecasting
☑️ Dutch coastal geography pic.twitter.com/F0pZTwYlxH