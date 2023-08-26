Sargeant suffers HUGE crash in dramatic start to Dutch Grand Prix pole shootout

Luis Raya

Saturday 26 August 2023 16:02 - Updated: 16:25

Logan Sargeant suffered a major accident in Q3 of the Dutch Grand Prix after losing control of his car, spinning and crashing heavily into the barriers.

The American driver lost control on the exit of Turn 2 at high speed, with the car being heavily damaged, prompting a red flag. Things were looking promising for Williams, as both Albon and Sargeant advanced to Q3.

The barriers also sustained significant damage, so the marshals had to remove the car while repairing the barriers before resuming the session.

Leclerc also suffered an accident in Q3

Leclerc caused a second red flag

In his second attempt in Q3, Charles Leclerc had an accident that ended his session.

The Monegasque driver was in fifth position, attempting to set another time, when he went off track at Turn 9, impacting the barriers heavily and thus concluding his qualifying session.

Consequently, Leclerc couldn't contend for the pole position. All Saturday sessions were very challenging due to changing weather conditions, with qualifying starting in wet conditions and becoming dry by Q3.

