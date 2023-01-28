F1 interests at the Daytona 24 Hours

Ewan Gale

Saturday 28 January 2023 13:30

Kevin Magnussen may have had to pull out of the Daytona 24 Hours, but there is still plenty of F1 interest in the IMSA season starter.

The Haas driver was forced to skip the race after undergoing hand surgery but is expected to be fit for F1 pre-season testing.

There are four former F1 drivers in the leading GTP category, a further four in the LMP2 category, and two in GTD Pro, so let's take a look at the line-up!

GTP

Former Sauber driver Felipe Nasr will start second on the grid for Porsche Penske. The Brazilian has forged a successful career Stateside in sportscar racing.

Brendon Hartley reverted to endurance racing when let go by Toro Rosso, and will start third for Wayne Taylor Racing.

Another former Toro Rosso driver, Sebastian Bourdais has enjoyed success in the United States throughout his career. The Frenchman starts fourth for Cadillac.

Jack Aitken has announced his split from Williams after holding a reserve role across the past three seasons. He started one F1 race in 2020 [Sakhir Grand Prix] and races for Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing from sixth on the grid.

LMP2

Dutchman Giedo van der Garde raced for the lowly Caterham outfit in F1 but has enjoyed competition in the LMP2 endurance racing category.

Following the withdrawal of Racing Team Nederland last season, he goes for TDS Racing this time out.

Esteban Gutierrez retains ties to Mercedes, seen in the title sponsorship of his team's entry to this race. For this event, the Mexican drives for Crowdstrike Racing.

Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will have his team start alongside Gutierrez, with the Rick Ware Racing entry lining up 14th.

Gianmaria Bruni is a veteran of motor racing but still finds himself in a top entry. Proton Competition will start down the field, however. The Italian raced for Minardi in F1.

GTD Pro

The first of his Lamborghini factory assignments, Romain Grosjean will tackle Daytona for Iron Lynx before switching focus towards his IndyCar campaign with Andretti Autosport.

Jan Magnussen was supposed to be joined by son Kevin at MDK Motorsport but despite this the former McLaren and Stewart driver will enjoy a second endurance run-out of the winter after competing at the Gulf 12 Hours.