Marko reveals DOUBTS over Perez's Red Bull future NEXT SEASON

Helmut Marko has cast fresh doubt on Sergio Perez's future with Red Bull, after he admitted 'nothing is 100 per cent certain' in Formula 1.

Despite a superb start to the season, with two victories clinched from the opening four races, Perez suffered a significant drop-off in form in recent weeks, including an unwanted streak of five races without a Q3 appearance.

He now finds himself 125 points adrift of runaway leader Max Verstappen in the driver standings and several rivals are now seemingly eyeing up his seat.

Yet Perez remains under contract until the end of 2024, and both advisor Marko and team principal Christian Horner were quick to leap to his defence.

But ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Marko has performed a sensational U-turn.

Marko has once again sparked speculation over Perez's seat at Red Bull

Checo's crunch time

"Nothing is 100 per cent certain in Formula 1, there simply is no such thing," he told Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung.

"There are always performance-related situations somewhere that need to be talked about. We'll take a look at it and discuss how to proceed in Zandvoort, then we'll know more."

Daniel Ricciardo is expected to be in contention to oust Perez after being handed a route back onto the grid with AlphaTauri, Red Bull's sister team.

It has now emerged that Ricciardo met Marko for dinner in Austria during the summer break, with the driver effusively praised by the influential figure.

"That seemed logical when he is in Graz," Marko said. "Daniel has a very positive personality, a successful career and incredible experience.

"His drive and power have provided a real jolt to AlphaTauri. It was a real motivational injection."

