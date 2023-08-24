F1 star aims selfless PLEA for sport to stop brutal changes

Michael Clarke

Charles Leclerc has pleaded for there to be no more races added to the already-packed F1 calendar as the season continues to grow.

The Ferrari driver believes the strain on the teams could become too great as the 2024 season contains a record 24 races across the world.

"Not more," Leclerc replied when asked by Autosport his thoughts about the expanded 2024 season.

"One side of me understands. It's not easy if you put yourself in the shoes of Formula 1, we have a sport that is booming, and it's great to have that. We are very lucky to have that.

"At the same time, I feel like at one point, it just gets too much."

The 2024 season will contain 24 races including two in the US

Strain on staff

With the popularity of Formula 1 booming in new markets, organisers are hoping to bring races to previously unreached areas, with two races in the US in 2024 and plans to expand to the continent of Africa in the near future.

The 25-year-old thinks the number of races has reached the maximum capacity and the greatest burden of the saturated schedule falls on the traveling F1 staff of the teams.

"I think the drivers that are complaining probably don't realise that the mechanics, the engineers, the guys on the logistics are here three days before us and leave two days after. I think for them, it starts to be quite a bit," he added.

"I'm happy whenever I'm in the car, but I think that a grand prix still needs to be a unique thing."

