Mercedes chief tells Red Bull they can't run away from F1 rule change

Janice Kusters

Friday 25 August 2023 06:57

Mercedes' Technical Chief Director, Mike Elliott, firmly supports the finalised power unit regulations, dismissing concerns from the Red Bull camp.

The main focus of the new rules centres on the engine formula, supporting F1's push for Net Zero by 2030. The 2026 regulations include synthetic fuels and dropping the expensive MGH-H power unit element.

The evolution of these engine regulations also reflects F1's alignment with the trajectory of the automotive industry, mirroring the shift towards electrification and sustainability pursued by car manufacturers.

Speaking to the press, Elliott said: "Obviously the power unit regulations are set, so we know what we're getting with those.” This directly contrasts with earlier calls from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to have them changed.

Horner recently said that “where we need to pay urgent attention before it’s too late is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power”.

Certain aspects of the 2026 regulations require refinement

However, Mercedes isn't fully at ease with the complete set of 2026 regulations. Elliott emphasised the requirement for a more thorough analysis of the 2026 rules to ensure the cars are race-ready. "Over the course of the next few months, I think the teams and the FIA will have to sort out how we're gonna make those regulations work," he added.

The Chief Technical Officer further delved into the complexity of the 2026 regulations, highlighting various factors to consider.

"When you look at 2026, there's a whole load of things they've got going: What's gonna happen with the tyres? What's gonna happen with the weight of the cars? What's happening with the aerodynamics? It's a big and complicated picture," he said.

"Trying to get the cars into a good shape for racing means that we also need to change the performance of the cars. We're going to have to drop some drag on the straights and make the cars more [aero] efficient."

The need for caution in tweaking F1's 2026 regulations

While Elliott underscores the demand for greater clarity, it's advised that Formula 1 exercise caution when considering alterations to the currently outlined regulations – or if they want to do so, they need to be quick about it.

Tinkering with regulations might pose a risk to the Audi project

Last-minute revisions might prove detrimental. The shift in engine regulations and the focus on sustainability and electrification have garnered interest from manufacturers and enticed new entrants, such as Audi or Porsche. Untimely modifications could potentially sour these partnerships.

The decision to eliminate the intricate MGU-H was seen as a significant move to attract new manufacturers, as it levels the playing field for those who are less experienced with this technology in F1.

That's not the only concession for newcomers in 2026, new manufacturers are given more leeway in the power unit cost cap that has been introduced.

