F1 star HITS OUT at team's poor communication amid lack of 'input'

Pierre Gasly has revealed that he hasn't completely settled at Alpine, after he revealed that there were ongoing issues over communication that needed to be solved.

The Frenchman moved to the team at the start of the season following some strong performances at AlphaTauri for the past couple of seasons.

But the supposed step up in the Formula 1 world has ended up being more of a sideways move, with the Alpine car struggling for performance so far in 2023.

Gasly sits 12th in the driver standings, with his team-mate Esteban Ocon up in 10th. A first podium of the season in the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out has lifted spirits amongst the team, but Gasly will be hoping for more in the second half of the season.

Speaking to Auto Motorsport, the 27-year-old said that it's taking time for him to settle in at his new team.

"I still feel like I'm in a kind of learning process," he said. "Not always, but on certain topics or in communication. I wish I could say we're already at 100 per cent, but that kind of thing takes time.

"Cars have become so complex. This results in mistakes when you don't quite get there, especially when conditions change.

"You need clarity in communicating with the team. Sometimes we still talk past each other about what I want from the car and what they are able to give me. This Alpine is the evolution of last year's car driven by Esteban and Fernando [Alonso].

"I had no input into this car. Some things I wish for are not possible with the existing package. Nevertheless, I hope that the car will suit me better at the end of the year."

Big changes at Alpine

Otmar Szafnauer has left his post at Alpine, among with several other key personnel

Gasly isn't the only new face at Alpine. Over the past few weeks, CEO Laurent Rossi, team principal Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical director Pat Fry have all left their posts following a disappointing 2023.

Now, the team are looking to build into 2024, and hopefully give Gasly the car that he so desperately wants.

"​​It's been a turbulent few weeks," he added. "It's a bit difficult for me to comment on that [the departures]. Integrating into a new team is a big step. Laurent, Otmar, Alan and Pat, who I met at the factory, certainly did their best for the team.

"Unfortunately, this season didn't go as everyone expected and we didn't make enough progress. I can only thank those who are leaving us now for the first half year and wish them the best."

