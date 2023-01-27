Red Bull tease big change ahead of new season

Ewan Gale

Friday 27 January 2023 11:37

Red Bull has hinted at a potential livery change for the upcoming season.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has only made small tweaks to its design since entering the sport in 2005, with the colour palette largely similar and only detailing across the car differing.

For example, a largely blue design with a yellow nose cone, red, white and light blue stripes down the side of the nose and the Red Bull logo on the engine cover gave way to a more simplistic, unstriped design in 2015 which also introduced purple.

The standard since has been a blue base, yellow nose cone, Red Bull logo on the engine cover and nothing else, but could that change?

In a teaser on Twitter, the team said: "A blank canvas", with a picture of a plain white Red Bull badged car, albeit of an older specification.

2023 👉 A blank canvas 🎨 pic.twitter.com/u8miBUSCwu — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 27, 2023

A testing livery?

Before getting hopes up for a new look for the season, it is worth pointing out that Red Bull has a history of leading fans on with special camo-bull testing liveries.

There will be supporters of the team that will be hoping for a return to the white Honda tribute livery used in Turkey in 2021, with the Japanese manufacturer remaining a close ally of the world championship-winning team.

Red Bull will be the second team to launch its 2023 challenger, with an event planned for New York on February 3.